Assistant Procurement Officer

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Procurement Officer, the position holder will, among other duties be responsible for:

Preparation of Requests for Quotation, Initiations to Bid, Requests for Proposal and co-ordination of their timely dispatch.

Conducting price survey in the supply market and updating the University price lists.

Carrying out sourcing activities as may be required for various procurement requirements.

Monitoring of User departments spending patterns and ensuring on-time update of procurement plan.

Collecting, analyzing and circulating quotes, bids and proposals for evaluation.

Assisting in coordination with the selected bidder to ensure completion of administrative processes including Bid Security, contract award notices and distribution of contract documents.

Receiving the approved requisitions and processing the appropriate documentation for local and overseas purchases/services/contracts.

Coordinating with User Departments and making sure the right specifications for materials/items needed are provided on a timely basis.

Providing purchased materials to the responsible receiving office complete with documentation.

Ensuring collection of feedback from both internal and external customers and providing relevant recommendations for adoption.

Coordinating with suppliers to ensure correct and timely delivery of goods and services as ordered.

Proper documentation and maintenance of all supply documents including

Requisitions, Quotations, LPOs, Invoices and Delivery notes awaiting payment.

Ensuring proper record management of various procurement processes, decisions, and contractual agreements for accountability and audit purposes.

Maintaining complete and updated purchasing/supplier records/data and pricing in the system.

Monitoring and analyzing supplier performance and presenting detailed reports on recommendations.

Participating in supplier re-evaluation and asset disposal exercises. iv. Preparation of various information and statistical reports.

Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Minimum Requirements

The suitable candidate should have the following qualifications and experience:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Purchasing and Supplies or a related area.

CIPS/CPSB qualified or in pursuit of the same will be an added advantage.

Membership of a Professional organization will be an added advantage (KISM/CIPS).

Minimum Three (3) year’s experience in a similar role.

Working knowledge of the Internet and MS Office Suite. Critical Attributes.

High level of integrity.

Strong business acumen.

Excellent negotiation and communication skills.

Detail oriented with a hands on approach to all tasks.

Ability to take a proactive approach to overcome challenges and achieve results.

Ability to handle multiple projects in a fast paced environment.

How To Apply

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany the email application.

Applicants must also submit the following:

Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority

Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Letters of recommendation (in sealed envelopes) from at least three persons familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and general character one of whom must be the pastor of their local church.

All the positions above require individuals who are committed to Christian values and are of high ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism. All applications shall clearly be marked with the Reference Number of the Advertised position “Application for the position of (position applied for)”and submitted as follows:

Three (3) hard copies, and

An electronic copy in PDF format to be sent direct to the Vice Chancellor on email: applications2021@kemu.ac.ke

Three hard copies marked as per the position should be sent to:

The Vice Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

P.O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA

So as to reach the Vice Chancellor not later than 15th October 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Applicants are required to request their referees to write to us directly using the above address.