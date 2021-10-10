Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Supply Chain Assistant

Reporting To: Operations Manager

Position Summary

To handle all business supply chain processes and provide guidance on all supply chain matters

PROCUREMENT

Job Responsibilities

Prepare Purchase Orders: This covers preparing accurate and complete purchase orders for supplies, materials, and raw goods. You will work closely with specific departments by placing orders, ensuring that purchases are recorded at the time of request, and submitting these orders to get approval from the relevant team member

This covers preparing accurate and complete purchase orders for supplies, materials, and raw goods. You will work closely with specific departments by placing orders, ensuring that purchases are recorded at the time of request, and submitting these orders to get approval from the relevant team member Schedule Shipping . Supply chain specialist will schedule incoming and outgoing shipments. A major part of this duty is preparing records to reflect when purchased items arrive and ensuring that all materials arrive. You will schedule outgoing shipments for returns or when handling purchasing for companies with multiple locations. Follow up with vendors to check in on late or missing shipments or to report damaged goods.

. Supply chain specialist will schedule incoming and outgoing shipments. A major part of this duty is preparing records to reflect when purchased items arrive and ensuring that all materials arrive. You will schedule outgoing shipments for returns or when handling purchasing for companies with multiple locations. Follow up with vendors to check in on late or missing shipments or to report damaged goods. Maintain Purchase Records: In this role, You will maintain detailed records of purchases, including quantities, shipping information, and costs associated with the purchase. They may provide these records to department heads to aid in budget and financial management or maintain purchasing department files to support future activities.

In this role, You will maintain detailed records of purchases, including quantities, shipping information, and costs associated with the purchase. They may provide these records to department heads to aid in budget and financial management or maintain purchasing department files to support future activities. Manage Inventory; You will manage the company’s inventory levels to determine when new purchases are needed. In this aspect of the role, you will use computerized inventory management software and also conduct visual inspections of inventory levels. You will use the inventory information to determine when to place replenishment orders and determine scheduled purchasing activities.

You will manage the company’s inventory levels to determine when new purchases are needed. In this aspect of the role, you will use computerized inventory management software and also conduct visual inspections of inventory levels. You will use the inventory information to determine when to place replenishment orders and determine scheduled purchasing activities. Evaluate current and new suppliers to determine optimal setup for supply contracts, taking into account costs, delivery times, product quality and available inventory

Analyze supply contracts, financial reports and other data using accepted optimization models to determine which vendors best meet company needs and project requirements

Participate in negotiations with vendors, including researching prices, products and other data beforehand and coordinating with suppliers to create optimal purchasing contracts

Maintain current knowledge of existing vendors, industry trends and relevant pricing by attending trade shows and conferences and reading professional publications

Oversee fulfillment of supply contracts by verifying quantity and quality of incoming shipments, checking invoices for accuracy, ensuring compliance with contractual regulations and working with vendors as necessary to resolve any discrepancies. Ensuring orders are closed by receiving signed delivery notes from customers

Create and maintain computerized and paper database of supply purchase orders, paid invoices, goods delivered, product and raw material quality, current inventory and future order scheduling

Reports:

Daily Stock by Value

Daily stock by category

Open LPOs report

Incoming LPOs file

Outgoing LPOs file

KM Number-RFQ tracker

MATERIALS MANAGEMENT

Job Responsibilities

Perform clerical duties in a store department.

Assist and support stores management in running the store successfully.

Display merchandize in a store to attract customers.

Greet and receive customers in a courteous manner when they enter the store.

Assist and help customers in locating the merchandize they require.

Maintain and manage the store premises neat and clean.

Assist customers in billing and payment processes at the stores counter.

Resolve and handle customer issues effectively.

Display and organize products in a store for the customers to locate easily.

Handle merchandize in a store in a safe and secure manner.

Supply chain specialist Skills and Qualifications

Supply chain specialists provide administrative support to the purchasing department and to the company as a whole. Most Supply chain specialists have at least a high school diploma and the following skills:

Clerical skills – clerical skills are key in this role, since Supply chain specialists prepare orders and reports and ensure that information is correctly entered in the company’s system

– clerical skills are key in this role, since Supply chain specialists prepare orders and reports and ensure that information is correctly entered in the company’s system Mathematics – Supply chain specialists should possess good mathematical skills to ensure that their calculations are correct when determining costs and completing purchase orders

– Supply chain specialists should possess good mathematical skills to ensure that their calculations are correct when determining costs and completing purchase orders Relationship management – because they support vendor relations and contracts, Supply chain specialists should have strong relationship development and management skills

– because they support vendor relations and contracts, Supply chain specialists should have strong relationship development and management skills Client service skills – client service skills are also important in this role, since the Supply chain specialist needs to work with multiple departments to complete orders and maintain records

– client service skills are also important in this role, since the Supply chain specialist needs to work with multiple departments to complete orders and maintain records Communication skills – Supply chain specialists are effective verbal and written communicators, able to speak with and write to vendors, shipping companies, and internal personnel.

How To Apply

Send your application to hr@motionindustrials.com