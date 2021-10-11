Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Fund Administrator

Purpose

The role is accountable for day to day reconciliation of clients’ accounts with the bank statement and suspense account. The role will provide seamless and prompt purchase updates for continuous and better customer experience.

Responsibilities

Follow up on swift resolute of bank channel integration challenges.

Prepare the suspense report and monitor suspense activity

Responding to any queries/complaints on purchases

Confirm disbursement of e-receipts to customers.

Call clients to verify purchase details.

Ensure dispatch of monthly member statements

Follow up and resolve arising member statement issues

Contact new clients to confirm receipt of funds, process flow and product information.

Reconcile and review all cheque details, identifying bounced cheques and inform clients.

Qualifications

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Business or in a related field

ACCA/CPA/CIFA (Added advantage)

Up to two (2) years’ relevant experience.

Skills and Competencies

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Self-driven and self-motivated with demonstrated effectiveness.

Ability to solve problems with urgency and accuracy

Demonstrated organized and planning abilities.

Team player and ability to collaborate with other team players

Drive process improvements and solutions.

Can work with minimal supervision and meet deadlines.

How to Apply

If you have the aforementioned professional and academic qualifications and you are ready to execute the above mandate, strictly apply through:https://cic.co.ke/job–application/clearly indicating the position being applied for.

The application should reach us by close of business on 19th October, 2021. Please note only short listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us by 12th November, 2021 consider your application unsuccessful.