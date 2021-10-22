Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The position
The Assistant Relationship Manager – Credit shall, primarily, be responsible for conducting detailed analysis on the credit worthiness of a borrower and making a credit recommendation on whether the application should be approved or declined.
Key Responsibilities & Accountabilities
- Responsible for analysing domestic and foreign financial documentats, completion of due dilidence activities, negotiating loan structures , identifying, mitigating and properly documenting risks and credit exceptions and recommending risk ratings and exposure strategues via preparation of credit proposals.
- Present credit proposals to credit committees when called upon to do so.
- Manage individual pipeline from loan application to booking. This includes partnering with other lines of business to support timely delivery of the entire credit process.
- Prepare interim and annual reviews and test covenants for large exposure accounts and communicate material changes to the relevant credit committees.
- Pre-flight complex transactions to promote a smooth beginning-to-end transaction. This includes engaging with the customer to understand their credit needs and making recommendations for the appropriate loan structure and required appraisal documents.
- Participate in loan book growth activities.
- Train other staff members and provide support when necessary.
- Participate in the department’s team building activities.
Qualifications
- Experience in engaging senior executives in facilitating decision-making and reporting is required.
- A minimum of three years’ of SME credit experience is required
- possession of International Credit experience is an added advantage
- Strong financial, accounting, and credit skills is required.
- Bachelor’s degree from a reputable instiution is required with post graduate training in financial services as an added advantage.
- Strong understanding of overall banking operations , credit policies, processes and procedures is required.
Competencies / Attributes / Knowledge and Skills:
- Ability to collaborate with geographically diverse teams
- Ability to coach, mentor, train and transfer skills to others.
- Strong negotiation skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to build business partnerships with teams who may not be co-located
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to Equity Bank Kenya on equitybank.taleo.net to apply
