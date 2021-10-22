Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The position

The Assistant Relationship Manager – Credit shall, primarily, be responsible for conducting detailed analysis on the credit worthiness of a borrower and making a credit recommendation on whether the application should be approved or declined.

Key Responsibilities & Accountabilities

Responsible for analysing domestic and foreign financial documentats, completion of due dilidence activities, negotiating loan structures , identifying, mitigating and properly documenting risks and credit exceptions and recommending risk ratings and exposure strategues via preparation of credit proposals.

Present credit proposals to credit committees when called upon to do so.

Manage individual pipeline from loan application to booking. This includes partnering with other lines of business to support timely delivery of the entire credit process.

Prepare interim and annual reviews and test covenants for large exposure accounts and communicate material changes to the relevant credit committees.

Pre-flight complex transactions to promote a smooth beginning-to-end transaction. This includes engaging with the customer to understand their credit needs and making recommendations for the appropriate loan structure and required appraisal documents.

Participate in loan book growth activities.

Train other staff members and provide support when necessary.

Participate in the department’s team building activities.

Qualifications

Experience in engaging senior executives in facilitating decision-making and reporting is required.

A minimum of three years’ of SME credit experience is required

possession of International Credit experience is an added advantage

Strong financial, accounting, and credit skills is required.

Bachelor’s degree from a reputable instiution is required with post graduate training in financial services as an added advantage.

Strong understanding of overall banking operations , credit policies, processes and procedures is required.

Competencies / Attributes / Knowledge and Skills:

Ability to collaborate with geographically diverse teams

Ability to coach, mentor, train and transfer skills to others.

Strong negotiation skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to build business partnerships with teams who may not be co-located

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Equity Bank Kenya on equitybank.taleo.net to apply