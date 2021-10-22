Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

The position

The Assistant Relationship Manager – Credit shall, primarily, be responsible for conducting detailed analysis on the credit worthiness of a borrower and making a credit recommendation on whether the application should be approved or declined.

Key Responsibilities & Accountabilities

  • Responsible for analysing domestic and foreign financial documentats, completion of due dilidence activities, negotiating loan structures , identifying, mitigating and properly documenting risks and credit exceptions and recommending risk ratings and exposure strategues via preparation of credit proposals.
  • Present credit proposals to credit committees when called upon to do so.
  • Manage individual pipeline from loan application to booking. This includes partnering with other lines of business to support timely delivery of the entire credit process.
  • Prepare interim and annual reviews and test covenants for large exposure accounts and communicate material changes to the relevant credit committees.
  • Pre-flight complex transactions to promote a smooth beginning-to-end transaction. This includes engaging with the customer to understand their credit needs and making recommendations for the appropriate loan structure and required appraisal documents.
  • Participate in loan book growth activities.
  • Train other staff members and provide support when necessary.
  • Participate in the department’s team building activities.

Qualifications

  • Experience in engaging senior executives in facilitating decision-making and reporting is required.
  • A minimum of three years’ of SME credit experience is required
  • possession of International Credit experience is an added advantage
  • Strong financial, accounting, and credit skills is required.
  • Bachelor’s degree from a reputable instiution is required with post graduate training in financial services as an added advantage.
  • Strong understanding of overall banking operations , credit policies, processes and procedures is required. 

Competencies / Attributes / Knowledge and Skills:

  • Ability to collaborate with geographically diverse teams
  • Ability to coach, mentor, train and transfer skills to others.
  • Strong negotiation skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to build business partnerships with teams who may not be co-located

How To Apply

