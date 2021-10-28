Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
A leading supplier in the hospitality industry is seeking to recruit a highly ambitious candidate to fill in the following position at their Nairobi office:
ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT
Reporting to the Accountant, the Assistant Accountant will be responsible for overseeing client management and ensuring high quality services to clients in accordance with the best practices of the industry with an expectation of ensuring client satisfaction and business development.
Principal Accountabilities
- Ensuring timely collection of debts from clients
- Monitoring customer account details for non-payments, delayed payments and other irregularities
- Maintaining accounts receivables files
- Preparing client statements for approval and sending to clients
- Processing receipts
- Preparing collection reports
- Processing cheques for signatures and approval
- Fact checking invoices for payment
- Preparing invoices and paying all outstanding invoices
- Reconciling account balances
- Identifying discrepancies and reconciling invoices
- Ensuring bank reconciliations are done accordingly
- Participating in audits and participating in the implementation of internal controls to ensure accuracy in accounting operations
- Creating and updating expense reports
- Posting financial transactions in the Tally ERP
Key Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a diploma in Finance/accounting/Economics or any relevant field
- Professional Accounting trainings preferably Certified Public Accountants (CPA IV)
- A minimum of two (2) years hands on experience in General accounting
- Knowledge in the use of Accounting systems
- Familiarity with taxation laws and statutory deductions
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively
How To Apply
Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitments2021@gmail.com stating the subject heading “Assistant Accountant” by Tuesday, 9th November 2021 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
