Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



A leading supplier in the hospitality industry is seeking to recruit a highly ambitious candidate to fill in the following position at their Nairobi office:

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT

Reporting to the Accountant, the Assistant Accountant will be responsible for overseeing client management and ensuring high quality services to clients in accordance with the best practices of the industry with an expectation of ensuring client satisfaction and business development.

Principal Accountabilities

Ensuring timely collection of debts from clients

Monitoring customer account details for non-payments, delayed payments and other irregularities

Maintaining accounts receivables files

Preparing client statements for approval and sending to clients

Processing receipts

Preparing collection reports

Processing cheques for signatures and approval

Fact checking invoices for payment

Preparing invoices and paying all outstanding invoices

Reconciling account balances

Identifying discrepancies and reconciling invoices

Ensuring bank reconciliations are done accordingly

Participating in audits and participating in the implementation of internal controls to ensure accuracy in accounting operations

Creating and updating expense reports

Posting financial transactions in the Tally ERP

Key Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a diploma in Finance/accounting/Economics or any relevant field

Professional Accounting trainings preferably Certified Public Accountants (CPA IV)

A minimum of two (2) years hands on experience in General accounting

Knowledge in the use of Accounting systems

Familiarity with taxation laws and statutory deductions

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitments2021@gmail.com stating the subject heading “ Assistant Accountant” by Tuesday, 9th November 2021 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.