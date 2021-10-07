Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 October 2021 – Detectives based in Nakuru’s Bahati area, are hot in pursuit of a six-man gang that held a family hostage in a despicable night-long robbery, before escaping with valuables worth hundreds of thousands.

The machete-wielding gang which struck minutes before 9 pm Tuesday night, stormed the house where a 7-member family was enjoying their favorite TV program on one of the four liquid-crystal-display screens, mounted in various rooms in the house.

After inflicting life-threatening injuries on the man of the house, the marauding gang then tied up the wife, daughter and three grandchildren aged between 10 and three, alongside their househelp.

The hoodlums who weren’t in a hurry brazenly ransacked the entire house for over 9 hours, packing the four TV sets, four mobile phones, three gas cylinders, a HP laptop, fridge, mortar, bicycle, assorted clothing among other valuables.

To further milk the helpless family to the bones, they then transferred Sh80,000 from the daughter’s Mpesa account and another Sh61,800 from her bank account.

Satisfied with their kill, they shamelessly loaded the items into the family’s Nissan NV200 van, which they used to stage their daring escape at around 5.45 am!

When the family finally managed to free themselves, they booked the robbery report at Bahati Police Station, where detectives initiated a manhunt for the criminal gang immediately.

Hours of scrupulous pursuit of the perpetrators led detectives to Nakuru’s Tuinuane area, where the stolen Nissan NV200 Reg No. KCX 125Y was found abandoned by the roadside.

As the injured man continues to recuperate at a local hospital, efforts are being made to recover the stolen valuables and effect the arrest of the suspects.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.