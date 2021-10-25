Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 October 2021 – Residents of Kasarani are pleading with law enforcers to intervene and rescue them from armed gangsters, who have been robbing innocent Kenyans.

Hardly a day passes before several robbery incidents are reported in various estates within Kasarani.

The lethal gangsters, most of whom are young men aged between 19-25 years, walk in groups while armed with guns and mostly target those coming from work at night.

Others use numberless motorbikes when carrying out their criminal activities.

A concerned resident of Ciiko along Kasarani-Mwiki road shared photos of two young men who ambushed a man at around 9 PM and robbed him of his laptop, phone and wallet.

They were armed with pistols.

Here are photos of the two hoodlums.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.