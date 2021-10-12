Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that Deputy President William Ruto is the only way to the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking in Nyahururu, Laikipia County on Saturday, Gachagua noted that any politician who wishes to maneuver the Mt. Kenya region must pass through Ruto.

The Mathira MP, who had accompanied Ruto to drum up support for his 2022 presidential bid, stated that the mountain is currently the DP’s bastion and any politician who wishes to ascend to any seat in the region must seek blessings of the second in command.

Rigathi took issue with the recent engagements between the Mount Kenya Foundation and prospective presidential candidates in the Uhuru succession race.

The lawmaker rubbished efforts by the group, which entails tycoons drawn from the region, stating that the buck stops with the common mwananchi and not the billionaires.

“I want to tell those rich men that when they are finally done endorsing Raila Odinga, they should be reminded that Ruto is the current owner of the mountain.

“Anyone who wishes to climb the mountain must pass through Ruto,” he said.

The Mt. Kenya billionaires met with Raila Odinga before meeting with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders, among them Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Gideon Moi (KANU) with a view of endorsing them for president come 2022.

