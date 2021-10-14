Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, has left the Hustler Movement in confusion after he revealed that he is still in talks with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, days after dumping him to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Sossion, who was nominated to Parliament by Raila Odinga’s ODM, indicated that he had been directed to reach out to the former Premier by Bomet residents.

He further revealed that he had been asked to iron out issues with Raila before making the switch and not just ‘leave like an unwanted member’.

“I am a Member of Parliament for ODM and I am loyal to the party for this period that I am nominated.”

“I have been talked to by the people of Bomet and they told me to go and get permission from the party leader and not walk away just like that.

“That is the people of Bomet. They knew that this is a respected leader who walks with Raila,” he explained.

The lawmaker further added that he made the switch to UDA after the residents advised him to do so.

He noted that the residents were ready to vote for him as their Senator in the upcoming 2022 General Election as long as he contests on a UDA ticket.

“I asked myself if UDA is a party that upholds my ideals, I have done enough diagnostic analysis and it sits well with me.”

“I am a respectable member of the party (ODM) and we are discussing how to handle the transfer window, I am not at loggerheads with my party,” he added.

