Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s perceived political strongholds have recorded a high number of voter transfers in the last three weeks since the voter registration exercise began.

Most Nyanza and Western Counties have recorded over a thousand voter transfers with Migori County taking the lead with 4,778 transfers while Vihiga recording the least with 2,184 transfers.

Other regions that recorded high voter transfers include Nairobi, Coast, and the North-Eastern part of Kenya.

This is, however, not the case with most counties in the Rift Valley region, the political backyard of Deputy President William Ruto.

Most Rift Valley Counties recorded the least number of transfers, although they have recorded the highest number of newly registered voters.

Bomet had the highest number of transfers with 3476 voters opting to transfer their polling stations. Uasin Gishu on the other hand only recorded only 681 transfers.

Other regions that recorded the least number of voter transfers include the Central, Northern, and Eastern regions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST