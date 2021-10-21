Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga will be flying to Canada to bring deported Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna, back to Kenya on November 16, 2021.

This will be the third attempt by Miguna Miguna to enter the country after previous attempts failed miserably.

But unlike the first two attempts, Miguna will be accompanied by Willy Mutunga, a respected former Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

Having proven to be a trip filled with hurdles before, Mutunga has asked for backup in efforts to get Miguna back to Kenya.

“My Decision After careful reflection and following broad consultations with lawyers, human rights and justice defenders, progressive politicians, and Miguna himself, I have decided to travel to Toronto, Canada, to accompany Miguna on his flight back to his motherland on 16 November 2021.”

“I am also seeking out Kenyan journalists who will accompany me on this historic journey,” Willy Mutunga wrote in a statement.

Miguna was granted persona non grata in Kenya after he participated in the illegal swearing-in of the People’s President, Raila Odinga, in 2018.

Immediately after the event at Uhuru Park, Miguna was arrested and deported to Canada and has since been trying to come back in vain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST