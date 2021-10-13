Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – Detectives have arrested a man in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County, for the brutal murder of his girlfriend yesterday evening.

Kennedy Nyamu was seized by Kirinyaga based detectives last night, after he savagely attacked 27-year-old Edith Muthoni, inflicting a deep cut on the back of her head.

According to Kerugoya referral hospital manager Norman Gitari, the deceased was brought to the hospital in critical condition, by a well-wisher. His medical staff tried in vain to save her life, prompting the hospital manager to inform our officers based at Kerugoya police station.

Investigations were immediately instituted leading to the arrest of the deceased’s boyfriend as the key suspect into the murder most foul. The suspect led detectives to the location of the murder at Kianjege village, where they spent the better part of the night combing the scene for more clues into the heinous crime.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting detectives with investigations, before being arraigned in court to answer to his crimes.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.