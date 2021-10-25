Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – It’s now emerging that the two sisters who claim that they were assaulted by Eddie Ndichu and his brother, Paul, at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, may be playing victims.

The two sisters, Stephanie Murgor and Cherly, alleged that they were attacked by the Ndichu brothers after they turned down their advances.

However, a new CCTV footage that has surfaced online shows Stephanie attacking a lady, who was in the company of the two brothers before they intervened to rescue her.

This conflicts with earlier reports that the Ndichu brothers attacked the two sisters for rejecting their advances.

They were trying to rescue their female friend from the two sisters, who had ganged up against their friend.

Popular blogger Robert Alai has promised to share more details concerning the incident after watching the full CCTV footage, adding that Kenyans rushed to judge the Ndichu brothers.

“I have watched 36 minutes of Ole Sereni CCTV. We rushed to judge the #NdichuTwins.

“Truth will come out tomorrow. Haki my friend Amerix was right. These women are toxic. Very toxic,” Alai wrote.

Here’s footage of Stephanie, who is playing victim, attacking a lady who was in the company of the Ndichu twins.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.