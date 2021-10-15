Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the nationwide curfew to salvage the worsening economy.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Mudavadi said the positivity rate of Covid-19 infection has reduced to a manageable level and called on the Head of State to reopen the economy.

Mudavadi insisted that Kenyans will continue observing Covid-19 precautions even after lifting the curfew.

“I call upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the curfew that is aggravating the economic hardships faced by Kenyans under Covid-19.

“The prevalence rate has now gone down. Kenyans should however continue observing Ministry of health safety protocols,’ Mudavadi tweeted.

As of now, the Ministry of Health has reported that the positivity rate is at 2.7 percent.

“This was after 179 cases of Covid-19 were found out of 6965 samples.

Most leaders have also made this call to the Kenyan government to lift the nationwide curfew that has been in place since March 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST