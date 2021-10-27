Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – The internet has erupted after a staff who works for Amazon was caught on camera misbehaving in the delivery van.

The sex-starved driver, who was in the line of duty, had sex with a beautiful lady in the van in broad daylight.

A nosy neighbour who became suspicious recorded the video and shared it online.

This man had a ‘nice meal’ though.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.