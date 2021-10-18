Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 October 2021 – Kenyan media personality, Lynn Ngugi, must be thanking her gods after escaping narrowly from an accident while on her way to the Kenya/Tanzania border.

Lynn narrated on her Facebook page how everything happened so fast but luckily, the driver was able to control the situation before things went south.

“Yes, I was involved in an accident today early morning on our way to Kenya/Tanzania border for a shoot. Was sitting on the front left and the wheel on my side literally broke it’s bolt joints forcing the wheel to come off while still on the move. All I saw were sparks and smoke. The car was serviced yesterday so let’s just say, this was meant to happen.

How my bro Dan gained control of the vehicle while we remained calm is still inexplicable.

At that very moment, I was reminded that God is still on the throne and to never doubt His love for us,” Lynn narrated.

Lynn, who was shocked by the encounter, thanked God and advised her followers to always pray for peace and calmness no matter how events turn out to be.

“Always pray for God’s peace and calmness in every situation you are in. I have never doubted that I am protected and guarded and loved by him.

God’s grace is always sufficient,” Ngugi said.

See photos below