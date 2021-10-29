Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 October 2021 – Controversial musician, KRG The Don, claims he divorced his wife, Linah Wanjiru, after she started rolling with chokoras.

According to the flashy musician, his ex-wife’s reasoning took a downward spiral after she started hanging out with friends who have no focus in life, prompting him to chase her out of their matrimonial home.

“There is a certain level of richness that when you reach, there are some nonsense you cease tolerating.

“There are certain people you no longer want to see around you,” he said.

“She loved moving around with low-life and people who added no value to her life.

“People I can only liken to chokoras,” he added.

KRG further claimed that his wife lacks the motivation to run a business, despite opening several businesses for her.

“She has had businesses but she is not business-oriented.

“Even if you open a business for her, it fails because she lacks big dreams. She had no bills to foot, hence assumed a comfort zone,” he said.

