Tuesday, 26 October 2021 – Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, may have found a new lady to warm his heart, months after parting ways with his ex-wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, who dumped him over infidelity.

According to sources, the skirt-chasing Governor was spotted on Saturday night at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) picking a beautiful lady.

He was even shamelessly holding her ‘nyash’ as they left the arrival lounge.

“It’s true. On Saturday night, he picked a young girl from the airport. I couldn’t take a picture because my job is too sensitive. But we did clear them,” a source at JKIA whispered to Edgar Obare.

On Sunday night, they were also spotted at Milan Lounge in Westlands having fun.

The lady has been described as tall and slim.

It’s not clear whether the said lady is Governor Mutua’s new catch or just one of the many ladies he picks to satisfy his manly needs.

Here’s what Edgar Obare posted.

