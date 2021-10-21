Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has been sending threats to his ex-wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, after they broke up several months ago.

According to Boniface Mwangi, Lillian’s life is in danger but she is afraid to speak up.

He has, on several occasions, threatened to harm her and even sent her threatening messages.

Mwangi said that Mutua is jilted after Lillian dumped him for Juliani.

“You threaten everyone. You have threatened Lillian but she is afraid to speak up.

“You are a bad man. You think the world revolves around you,” Mwangi said in a video that he posted on his social media pages.

The renowned activist also revealed that Mutua had planned to kill Juliani for falling in love with Lillian.

However, he changed his mind after he exposed his evil plans.

Mwangi said Mutua pretends to be a God-fearing leader but he is a thief and a murderer.

He also accused him of misusing women and hinted that Lillian divorced him over infidelity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.