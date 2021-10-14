Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – A prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Governor has been accused of siphoning county billions and taking them to Deputy President William Ruto to fund his 2022 presidential campaigns.

According to Turkana ODM chairman, Mzee Rosaro, Turkana Governor, Josephat Nanok, who recently switched sides from the ODM party to Ruto-linked UDA Party, is secretly supporting Ruto’s campaigns using the county funds meant for tenders at the expense of helpless Turkana residents.

Mzee Rosaro claimed that Governor Nanok has nothing in his possession except the ‘stolen’ funds that he has been taking to DP Ruto in secret.

“Hakuna kitu Nanok anamiliki hapa Turkana isipokuwa ile ameiba. Pesa ya tenders ndo anabeba kwa wheelbarrow anapelekea Ruto. Ile pesa Ruto anafanyia campaigns ni yetu ya Turkana County,” Rosaro said.

The chairman promised to marshall support against the incumbent governor to ensure that he does not get anywhere near the county powers come 2022.

“Tunakuekea kura na kipande tuone Nanok anapitia wapi.

“Kwa uwezo wetu hatapata kitu.

“Kuleni pesa lakini kura ni kwa ODM,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST