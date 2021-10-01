Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Makadara MP, George Aladwa, has insisted that Nyanza and Western Kenya will rally behind former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 and no other presidential candidate should try to invade the two regions.

Speaking on Friday in Migori County, Aladwa, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Chairman in Nairobi, expressed confidence that Raila Odinga will win in 2022 and become the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Aladwa also warned Migori Governor Okoth Obado for hosting Deputy President William Ruto, saying he will not succeed in dividing Migori votes.

“Obado has finished his two terms. We respect him and should move out in peace.

“We as Luhyas have Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya as well as the Secretary-General post.

“All Luhyas across the country have decided and we will support Raila in 2022,” Aladwa said.

He said Migori residents should not be hoodwinked to support anybody else in 2022, adding that they should focus and live to the reality that the Nyanza region will produce the next Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

Aladwa’s remarks come days after Okoth hosted Ruto in the region.

Ruto, who received an overwhelming reception from Awendo, promised to work together with Obado in 2022 as a way of uplifting the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST