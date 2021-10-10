Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Renowned Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has addressed reports of an alleged plan to demolish DP Ruto’s Weston Hotel in Nairobi, over claims that it has encroached public land.

In a statement on Friday, Ahmednasir claimed that the government had sent bulldozers to demolish the facility associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

However, the Senior Counsel noted that the operation was called off at the last minute, in what appears to be a change of mind by the people giving the orders.

According to Ahmednasir, orders to demolish the hotel were allegedly issued by the government on Wednesday before the change of mind.

“As counsel on record for Weston Hotel, I can officially confirm that the government of the Republic of Kenya on Wednesday sent tractors and goons to demolish the hotel.

“The operation was called off after the tractors reached the hotel and the powers that be changed its mind,” Ahmednassir stated.

For the better part of the week, Weston Hotel had been trending on social media, with netizens inquiring on the status of the facility following demolition reports.

As a way of calming down its customers, Weston Hotel on Thursday released a statement indicating that it was fully operational and welcomed customers to enjoy its services.

“Following numerous comments and enquiries from concerned stakeholders, friends and customers, we would like to clarify and assure our esteemed guests and the general public that the hotel operations are running smoothly without any interruption.”

“Any contrary information should be disregarded,” the statement read in part.

