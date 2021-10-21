Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 21 October 2021 – Keiyo North Sub County DCIO, Andolo Munga, has disclosed that the husband of slain athlete, Agnes Tirop, left a confession letter after killing her.
According to the DCI boss, Tirop’s husband, Ibrahim Rotich, left the note at their home before fleeing in a bid to escape to a neighbouring country.
Although the details of the note were not revealed, Munga hinted that it corroborated multiple claims by the athlete’s kin that she was a victim of domestic violence.
Munga said the autopsy report and the suspect’s confession note together with the murder weapons have given investigators overwhelming evidence which points to murder.
A CCTV report is expected to be released on Friday to establish whether there was anyone else in the house when Tirop was killed.
Post-mortem results conducted at the Iten County Referral Hospital (ICRH) mortuary on Tuesday, October 19, revealed that Tirop died as a result of injuries caused by stab wounds on the neck.
She was also hit on the head with a blunt object.
Her killer husband has been detained at Eldoret Police Station for 20 days pending investigations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>