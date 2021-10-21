Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 October 2021 – Keiyo North Sub County DCIO, Andolo Munga, has disclosed that the husband of slain athlete, Agnes Tirop, left a confession letter after killing her.

According to the DCI boss, Tirop’s husband, Ibrahim Rotich, left the note at their home before fleeing in a bid to escape to a neighbouring country.

Although the details of the note were not revealed, Munga hinted that it corroborated multiple claims by the athlete’s kin that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Munga said the autopsy report and the suspect’s confession note together with the murder weapons have given investigators overwhelming evidence which points to murder.

A CCTV report is expected to be released on Friday to establish whether there was anyone else in the house when Tirop was killed.

Post-mortem results conducted at the Iten County Referral Hospital (ICRH) mortuary on Tuesday, October 19, revealed that Tirop died as a result of injuries caused by stab wounds on the neck.

She was also hit on the head with a blunt object.

Her killer husband has been detained at Eldoret Police Station for 20 days pending investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.