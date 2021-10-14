Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 25-year-old world 5,000m record holder, Agnes Tirop, has been arrested.

Ibrahim Rotich, who was in a relationship with the athlete, was arrested moments ago in Changamwe, Mombasa county, as he tried to flee to a neighboring country to evade justice.

Rotich is believed to have killed the two-time World Athletics championships bronze medallist by stabbing her before going into hiding.

Tirop’s lifeless body was found lying on her bed on Wednesday morning in Iten, with visible stab wounds on her abdomen.

Earlier in the day at around noon, Rotich had rammed his getaway vehicle into a lorry at Athi River, along Mombasa road, as he desperately escaped our dragnet.

The suspect is currently being grilled by detectives at Changamwe Police Station, for more details into the murder.

