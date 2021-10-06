Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose family has been linked to 11 offshore accounts by Pandora Papers, has called for an audit of all Kenyans who have offshore accounts.

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.

The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington DC which has led one of the biggest ever global investigations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among a dozen of corrupt world leaders who have been mentioned in the papers where more than 600 journalists were involved from 117 countries.

In a statement on Monday, Uhuru said the expose is an eye-opener to Kenyans and said he can account for all his wealth that was mentioned by the Pandora Papers.

He said an audit commissioned by his government will reveal all Kenyans with offshore accounts but they cannot explain their wealth.

“I can account for all my offshore billions,” Uhuru said, adding that he will issue a comprehensive statement when he returns to the country from an official visit to the Americas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST