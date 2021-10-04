Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is responsible and accountable for Planning, coordinating and/or supervision of all the activities at the client’s site.

Responsibilities

Monitoring production on daily basis and take action to correct the deviations if any.

Monitoring the utility efficiency regularly and control excess consumption.

Guide production, maintenance, stores and other teams in their respective functions.

Ensure that adequate resources are provided for the efficient running of the plant.

Review the plant status every week and send a report to Project Manager.

Ensure Safety, Health and hygiene are sustained in the plant by monitoring and taking action on the audit reports.

Interface with the statutory bodies and ensure statutory compliance.

Inputs to project and plant personnel and ensure successful completion of new and improvement projects.

Manage good industrial relations.

To ensure discipline at the Unit level.

To initiate training for personnel as per training needs.

To implement and monitor ISO, CGMP and such improvement initiatives.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience in managing plant operations, predominately in a manufacturing Industry

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in Economics/Finance/Logistics plus IT is required .

. Very broad knowledge and understanding of the equipment used for the cement manufacturing process.

Strong IT Skills

Outstanding communication and collaboration skills.

Solid organization and time-management skills

Team spirit

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 09-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification