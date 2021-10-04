Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR

JOB OVERVIEW

The role is responsible and accountable for Planning, coordinating and/or supervision of all the activities at the client’s site.

 Responsibilities

  • Monitoring production on daily basis and take action to correct the deviations if any.
  • Monitoring the utility efficiency regularly and control excess consumption.
  • Guide production, maintenance, stores and other teams in their respective functions.
  • Ensure that adequate resources are provided for the efficient running of the plant.
  • Review the plant status every week and send a report to Project Manager.
  • Ensure Safety, Health and hygiene are sustained in the plant by monitoring and taking action on the audit reports.
  • Interface with the statutory bodies and ensure statutory compliance.
  • Inputs to project and plant personnel and ensure successful completion of new and improvement projects.
  • Manage good industrial relations.
  • To ensure discipline at the Unit level.
  • To initiate training for personnel as per training needs.
  • To implement and monitor ISO, CGMP and such improvement initiatives.

Qualifications

  • 5+ years of experience in managing plant operations, predominately in a manufacturing Industry
  • Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in Economics/Finance/Logistics plus IT is required.
  • Very broad knowledge and understanding of the equipment used for the cement manufacturing process.
  • Strong IT Skills
  • Outstanding communication and collaboration skills.
  • Solid organization and time-management skills
  • Team spirit

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 09-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification

