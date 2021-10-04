Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR
JOB OVERVIEW
The role is responsible and accountable for Planning, coordinating and/or supervision of all the activities at the client’s site.
Responsibilities
- Monitoring production on daily basis and take action to correct the deviations if any.
- Monitoring the utility efficiency regularly and control excess consumption.
- Guide production, maintenance, stores and other teams in their respective functions.
- Ensure that adequate resources are provided for the efficient running of the plant.
- Review the plant status every week and send a report to Project Manager.
- Ensure Safety, Health and hygiene are sustained in the plant by monitoring and taking action on the audit reports.
- Interface with the statutory bodies and ensure statutory compliance.
- Inputs to project and plant personnel and ensure successful completion of new and improvement projects.
- Manage good industrial relations.
- To ensure discipline at the Unit level.
- To initiate training for personnel as per training needs.
- To implement and monitor ISO, CGMP and such improvement initiatives.
Qualifications
- 5+ years of experience in managing plant operations, predominately in a manufacturing Industry
- Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in Economics/Finance/Logistics plus IT is required.
- Very broad knowledge and understanding of the equipment used for the cement manufacturing process.
- Strong IT Skills
- Outstanding communication and collaboration skills.
- Solid organization and time-management skills
- Team spirit
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.
The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 09-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification
