Digital Content Administrator

Job Description

The Africa Travel Boutique is an inbound Safari Tour Operator. We are looking to fill the position of a Digital Content Administrator to be based in Nairobi. The ideal candidate is a self-driven professional with good analytical and amazing writing skills, with a keen eye on details. S/he should have a professional background in social media, should be a tech enthusiast while being a highly committed individual who is a team player, proactive, customer focused and dedicated to offering service while providing solutions and support in a timely manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinate office activities, manage information and facilitate internal and external operations related to PR and communications using the necessary tools and channels of communication.

Support in media engagement and management

Stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools, and applications

Assist in getting visibility of our website, brand and social media platforms.

Linked-in profile development.

Work closely with Management to improve product presentation (photography, video and creatives)

Manage in-house graphic designs, content management, and photo shops

Man the front office and ensure all visitors are assisted promptly.

Maintaining an up-to-date filing system in the office.

Ensuring that the company’s legal licenses are up to date.

Maintaining office diary and travel itineraries.

Handling telephone calls and appointments

Ensuring the security of office records, equipment, and documents

Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking, and distribution of office supplies.

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Business Related Course.

At least 2 years relevant experience with digital marketing is a MUST (If experience is in the safari industry it will be a plus). No candidate will be considered without this experience

Proficient knowledge on Photoshop or similar program (must be able to prove)

Very good writer skills.

Other skills needed: multitask environment, communication and organizational

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel).

N.B: FOR YOU TO BE CONSIDERED, YOU MUST INDICATE YOUR NET SALARY EXPECTATION ON YOUR CV.

N.B: Attach some samples of digital content work you have been able to undertake in your career.

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV ONLY quoting the job title on the email subject (Tours & Travels Digital Content Administrator ) to finance@theafricatravelboutique.com before or on 5th November 2021.