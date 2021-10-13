Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Advert Number: CUGC/CPSB/WAD/WADN/06/21 Closing Date: 19/10/2021POSITION: Ward Administrator – MOIBEN [N]
Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 56,370 – 87,360 (CPSB 06)
House Allowance: Ksh.22, 000 pm
Commuter Allowance: KShs. 8, 000 p.m.
Medical Cover: As provided by the County Government
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Overseeing effective service delivering in the area of jurisdiction
- Developing programs and projects to empower the community
- Coordinating and facilitating citizen participation in the development of policies, plans and delivery of services
- Facilitating inter-governmental relations and conflict resolution
- Overseeing safe custody of county government assets in the area of jurisdiction
- Coordinating and liaising with other directorates and departments in the area of jurisdiction
- Ensuring compliance with legal, statutory and regulatory requirements
- Ensuring compliance with national values and principles of good governance
- Coordinating citizen participation in governance in the area of jurisdiction
- Enhance administrative capacity for effective functions and governance at the local level
- Identify development project
- Disseminating information to the public
- Providing linkage between the office and the community
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan Citizen
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development or any other Social Sciences
- Have working experience of not less than three years in administration/management Demonstrate a thorough understanding of County development objectives;
- Demonstrate a thorough understanding and commitment to values and principles as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution;
- Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;
- Proficiency in computer applications;
- Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution
