Departmental Administrator

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Head of Department, the position holder will be among others be responsible for:

  • Maintain the faculty login register and work with the HoD to ensure that all classes are attended.
  • Assist students to register for units and examinations in a timely manner.
  • Handle student/staff enquiries and follow up on their issues with respective offices.
  • Timely solving of students’ issues and following up with the relevant offices to ensure matters are conclusively handled to the satisfaction of students.
  • Preparation and timely issuance of attachment/teaching practice/exemption letters and logbooks.
  • Timely administration of students’ nominal roll Preparation and timely issuance of exam attendance registers, course work registers, record of work registers.
  • Ensure data on student population, attendance, disciplinary letters, students on attachment, projects submission reports, departmental reports, among others are organized and well-kept in reference to ISO 9001:2015 QMS.
  • Relaying authorized information to other offices and members of the department on issues of concern including exam updates to students, invigilation, academic leave period among others.

Qualifications

  • A Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.
  • 2 years’ relevant experience in administration of academic/student customer service.
  • Working knowledge of course /programs requirements, examinations bodies requirements.
  • MS Office proficiency.
  • A motivated self-starter with a high level of integrity.
  • Good analytical and reporting skills.
  • Strong interpersonal and customer service skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications to vacancies@zetech.ac.ke quoting ONLY the job reference number (e.g., Job Ref: ZU/10/25/147) on the subject line and; indicating their current and expected salary on their application letter, not later than 30th October 2021.

Note: Never pay for any training, certificate, assessment, or testing to the recruiter.

