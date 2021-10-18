Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Departmental Administrator

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Head of Department, the position holder will be among others be responsible for:

Maintain the faculty login register and work with the HoD to ensure that all classes are attended.

Assist students to register for units and examinations in a timely manner.

Handle student/staff enquiries and follow up on their issues with respective offices.

Timely solving of students’ issues and following up with the relevant offices to ensure matters are conclusively handled to the satisfaction of students.

Preparation and timely issuance of attachment/teaching practice/exemption letters and logbooks.

Timely administration of students’ nominal roll Preparation and timely issuance of exam attendance registers, course work registers, record of work registers.

Ensure data on student population, attendance, disciplinary letters, students on attachment, projects submission reports, departmental reports, among others are organized and well-kept in reference to ISO 9001:2015 QMS.

Relaying authorized information to other offices and members of the department on issues of concern including exam updates to students, invigilation, academic leave period among others.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

2 years’ relevant experience in administration of academic/student customer service.

Working knowledge of course /programs requirements, examinations bodies requirements.

MS Office proficiency.

A motivated self-starter with a high level of integrity.

Good analytical and reporting skills.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications to vacancies@zetech.ac.ke quoting ONLY the job reference number (e.g., Job Ref: ZU/10/25/147) on the subject line and; indicating their current and expected salary on their application letter, not later than 30th October 2021.

Note: Never pay for any training, certificate, assessment, or testing to the recruiter.