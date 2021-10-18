Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Departmental Administrator
Responsibilities
Reporting to the Head of Department, the position holder will be among others be responsible for:
- Maintain the faculty login register and work with the HoD to ensure that all classes are attended.
- Assist students to register for units and examinations in a timely manner.
- Handle student/staff enquiries and follow up on their issues with respective offices.
- Timely solving of students’ issues and following up with the relevant offices to ensure matters are conclusively handled to the satisfaction of students.
- Preparation and timely issuance of attachment/teaching practice/exemption letters and logbooks.
- Timely administration of students’ nominal roll Preparation and timely issuance of exam attendance registers, course work registers, record of work registers.
- Ensure data on student population, attendance, disciplinary letters, students on attachment, projects submission reports, departmental reports, among others are organized and well-kept in reference to ISO 9001:2015 QMS.
- Relaying authorized information to other offices and members of the department on issues of concern including exam updates to students, invigilation, academic leave period among others.
Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.
- 2 years’ relevant experience in administration of academic/student customer service.
- Working knowledge of course /programs requirements, examinations bodies requirements.
- MS Office proficiency.
- A motivated self-starter with a high level of integrity.
- Good analytical and reporting skills.
- Strong interpersonal and customer service skills.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications to vacancies@zetech.ac.ke quoting ONLY the job reference number (e.g., Job Ref: ZU/10/25/147) on the subject line and; indicating their current and expected salary on their application letter, not later than 30th October 2021.
Note: Never pay for any training, certificate, assessment, or testing to the recruiter.
