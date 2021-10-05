Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Chief Administration Officer – Grade KPC 4
Responsibilities
- Coordinate formulation, review and implementation of Company administrative and records management policies.
- Coordinate provision of fleet management services including maintenance.
- Coordinate management of incoming and outgoing mails (internal and external)
- Coordinate management of records in compliance with statutory provisions and Company quality standards
- Coordinate provision of all auxiliary and housekeeping services
- Provide administrative oversight on matters pertaining to the ROW.
- Coordinate preparation of compensation to owners of affected parcels of land along the Right of Way (ROW) in liaison with Legal Directorate.
- Liaise with regional administration to address issues of encroachment/informal settlement along the right of way.
- Coordinate sensitization of communities along the ROW on issues of rights, safety and obligations as per the easement agreements.
- Develop and review ROW policies and procedure manuals and address all issues related to ROW.
- Coordinate administration of the Gymnasium
- Coordinate administration of the Company Staff Housing Estates.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the Social Science field
- Post Graduate Qualification in Business Administration or Human Resource Management if the first degree is not in Social Science
- Minimum eight (8) years’ relevant work experience five (5) of which should have been at Senior Management level
- Membership to a relevant professional body
- Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks
- Proficiency in computer applications
- Fulfil requirements of Chapter six of the constitution of Kenya
- Demonstrated competence in work performance
Key Skills & Competencies
- Excellent leadership skills including effective interpersonal, communication, influencing and negotiation skills and the ability to relate to people from different cultures and backgrounds
- Considerable knowledge of administration policies, systems and procedures
- Understanding of the purpose, background and policies of the Company
- Good planning and organizational skills
- Good time management skills and the ability to prioritize tasks
- Ability to maintain professional status and keep abreast of evolving trends in administration through continuing professional education programmes
How to Apply
