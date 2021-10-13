Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: HR Admin & PA to CEO

Industry: RealEstate

Reports to: CEO

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 40 – 60k gross

We are a real estate company based in Kenya that offers quality comprehensive real estate solutions. We seek to hire a competent individual to handle the daily administrative and HR duties of the organization including supporting the CEO with the day-to-day operations.

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the CEO

Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation

Attending meeting with or on behalf of the CEO and recording minutes

Organize and maintain personnel records

Update internal databases (e.g., record sick or maternity leave)

Prepare HR documents, like employment contracts and new hire guides

Revise company policies

Liaise with external partners, like insurance vendors, and ensure legal compliance

Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics (e.g., turnover rates)

Answer employees’ queries about HR-related issues

Assist payroll department by providing relevant employee information (e.g., leaves of absence, sick days and work schedules)

Arrange travel accommodations and process expense forms

Carry out administrative duties of the office

Key Qualifications

BS in Human Resources or relevant field

Ability to multitask

Proven work experience as an HR Administrator, HR Administrative Assistant or relevant role

Computer literacy (MS Office applications, in particular)

Thorough knowledge of labor laws

Excellent organizational skills, with an ability to prioritize important projects

Strong phone, email and in-person communication skills

How to Apply

If you qualify and meet the minimum criteria for the job, please share your updated CV to recruiterkenya@gmail.com with the Title: HR Admin & PA as the subject of the email.