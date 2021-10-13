Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: HR Admin & PA to CEO
Industry: RealEstate
Reports to: CEO
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 40 – 60k gross
We are a real estate company based in Kenya that offers quality comprehensive real estate solutions. We seek to hire a competent individual to handle the daily administrative and HR duties of the organization including supporting the CEO with the day-to-day operations.
Key Roles & Responsibilities
- Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the CEO
- Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation
- Attending meeting with or on behalf of the CEO and recording minutes
- Organize and maintain personnel records
- Update internal databases (e.g., record sick or maternity leave)
- Prepare HR documents, like employment contracts and new hire guides
- Revise company policies
- Liaise with external partners, like insurance vendors, and ensure legal compliance
- Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics (e.g., turnover rates)
- Answer employees’ queries about HR-related issues
- Assist payroll department by providing relevant employee information (e.g., leaves of absence, sick days and work schedules)
- Arrange travel accommodations and process expense forms
- Carry out administrative duties of the office
Key Qualifications
- BS in Human Resources or relevant field
- Ability to multitask
- Proven work experience as an HR Administrator, HR Administrative Assistant or relevant role
- Computer literacy (MS Office applications, in particular)
- Thorough knowledge of labor laws
- Excellent organizational skills, with an ability to prioritize important projects
- Strong phone, email and in-person communication skills
How to Apply
If you qualify and meet the minimum criteria for the job, please share your updated CV to recruiterkenya@gmail.com with the Title: HR Admin & PA as the subject of the email.
