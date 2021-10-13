Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Title: HR Admin & PA to CEO

Industry: RealEstate

Reports to: CEO

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 40 – 60k gross

We are a real estate company based in Kenya that offers quality comprehensive real estate solutions. We seek to hire a competent individual to handle the daily administrative and HR duties of the organization including supporting the CEO with the day-to-day operations.

Key Roles & Responsibilities

  • Managing diaries and organizing meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the CEO
  • Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation
  • Attending meeting with or on behalf of the CEO and recording minutes
  • Organize and maintain personnel records
  • Update internal databases (e.g., record sick or maternity leave)
  • Prepare HR documents, like employment contracts and new hire guides
  • Revise company policies
  • Liaise with external partners, like insurance vendors, and ensure legal compliance
  • Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics (e.g., turnover rates)
  • Answer employees’ queries about HR-related issues
  • Assist payroll department by providing relevant employee information (e.g., leaves of absence, sick days and work schedules)
  • Arrange travel accommodations and process expense forms
  • Carry out administrative duties of the office

Key Qualifications 

  • BS in Human Resources or relevant field
  • Ability to multitask
  • Proven work experience as an HR Administrator, HR Administrative Assistant or relevant role
  • Computer literacy (MS Office applications, in particular)
  • Thorough knowledge of labor laws
  • Excellent organizational skills, with an ability to prioritize important projects
  • Strong phone, email and in-person communication skills

How to Apply

If you qualify and meet the minimum criteria for the job, please share your updated CV to recruiterkenya@gmail.com with the Title: HR Admin & PA as the subject of the email.

