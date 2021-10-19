Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: MULTI-DISCIPLINARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
JOB DETAILS
Reports to: Country Director
Location: Magana, Kikuyu
The role is responsible and accountable for areas related to supporting the accounting and operational functions at our client’s site.
Responsibilities
Accounting:
- Entering sales invoices for customers in the appropriate system ;
- Reception of suppliers’ invoices, verification of compliance with the internal procedures, and recording them;
- Transfer of invoices for approval as per procedures;
- Entering daily sales from the various points of sale;
- Possibly prepare payment vouchers and process cheques/online payments as per procedures;
- Petty cash reconciliations
General Business Administration:
- Handling incoming calls from suppliers;
- Create purchase orders, submit them for approval and when finished, share them with suppliers
- Create production orders for the production team;
- Record goods received from suppliers in the system;
- Record outgoing goods in the system;
- Handling incoming and outgoing documents (receiving, transmission, follow up, filing); and
- Organize the circulation of documents between the head office and the different points of sales.
- Submission of documents to local authorities when required
Human Resources:
- Filing all the HR documents (contracts, leave requests, …) as per procedure;
- Recording the paid leave days of the staff; and
- Managing other tasks as requested.
Qualifications
- Minimum of University degree in accounting or business administration
- Minimum of 4 years of experience in a similar role
- Ability to navigate and utilize sophisticated online accounting, inventory management and CRM softwares
- Excellent Excel, Word skills
- Ability to organize and plan
- Knows how to file and archive documents
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.
The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 22-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification
