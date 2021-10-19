Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: MULTI-DISCIPLINARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

JOB DETAILS

Reports to: Country Director

Location: Magana, Kikuyu

The role is responsible and accountable for areas related to supporting the accounting and operational functions at our client’s site.

Responsibilities

Accounting:

  • Entering sales invoices for customers in the appropriate system ;
  • Reception of suppliers’ invoices, verification of compliance with the internal procedures, and recording them;
  • Transfer of invoices for approval as per procedures;
  • Entering daily sales from the various points of sale;
  • Possibly prepare payment vouchers and process cheques/online payments as per procedures;
  • Petty cash reconciliations

General Business Administration:

  • Handling incoming calls from suppliers;
  • Create purchase orders, submit them for approval and when finished, share them with suppliers
  • Create production orders for the production team;
  • Record goods received from suppliers in the system;
  • Record outgoing goods in the system;
  • Handling incoming and outgoing documents (receiving, transmission, follow up, filing); and
  • Organize the circulation of documents between the head office and the different points of sales.
  • Submission of documents to local authorities when required

Human Resources:

  • Filing all the HR documents (contracts, leave requests, …) as per procedure;
  • Recording the paid leave days of the staff; and
  • Managing other tasks as requested.

Qualifications

  • Minimum of University degree in accounting or business administration
  • Minimum of 4 years of experience in a similar role
  • Ability to navigate and utilize sophisticated online accounting, inventory management and CRM softwares
  • Excellent Excel, Word skills
  • Ability to organize and plan
  • Knows how to file and archive documents

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 22-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification

