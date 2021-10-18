Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: MULTI-DISCIPLINARY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

JOB DETAILS

Reports to: Country Director

Location: Magana, Kikuyu

The role is responsible and accountable for areas related to supporting the accounting and operational functions at our client’s site.

Responsibilities

Accounting:

Entering sales invoices for customers in the appropriate system ;

Reception of suppliers’ invoices, verification of compliance with the internal procedures, and recording them;

Transfer of invoices for approval as per procedures;

Entering daily sales from the various points of sale;

Possibly prepare payment vouchers and process cheques/online payments as per procedures;

Petty cash reconciliations

General Business Administration:

Handling incoming calls from suppliers;

Create purchase orders, submit them for approval and when finished, share them with suppliers

Create production orders for the production team;

Record goods received from suppliers in the system;

Record outgoing goods in the system;

Handling incoming and outgoing documents (receiving, transmission, follow up, filing); and

Organize the circulation of documents between the head office and the different points of sales.

Submission of documents to local authorities when required

Human Resources:

Filing all the HR documents (contracts, leave requests, …) as per procedure;

Recording the paid leave days of the staff; and

Managing other tasks as requested.

Qualifications

Minimum of University degree in accounting or business administration

Minimum of 4 years of experience in a similar role

Ability to navigate and utilize sophisticated online accounting, inventory management and CRM softwares

Excellent Excel, Word skills

Ability to organize and plan

Knows how to file and archive documents

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 22-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification