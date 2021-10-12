Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Nairobi Deputy Governor and acting Governor, Anne Kananu, is the worst-performing Governor, going by a recently conducted survey by Insight Strategists Solutions Africa in conjunction with City Hub Company Limited.

Kananu was ranked at the tail end after scoring 19.4% in development ratings and 13.2% in approval ratings.

The poll was conducted between September 7 to September 9 across all 47 counties.

Lamu Governor, Fahim Yasin Twaha, was ranked second-worst performing with 26.4%.

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana was ranked third with 29.6%.

Here is the full list of the ten worst performing governors in Kenya.

1. Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) – 35.3%

2. Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet) – 34.5%

3. Moses Kasaine (Samburu) 34.2%

4. Mohamud Ali (Marsabit) – 33.4%

5. Mohamed Abdi Mohamud (Wajir) – 33.2%

6. Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) – 32.1%

7. Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay) – 29.7%

8. Dhadho Godhana (Tana River) -29.6%

9. Fahim Twaha (Lamu) – 26.4%

10. Anne Kananu (Nairobi) – 19.4%

The Kenyan DAILY POST