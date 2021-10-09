Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Acting Nairobi Governor, Anne Kananu, is a walking zombie, going by revelations made by renowned Nairobi blogger, Lord Abraham Mutai.

Nairobians had high expectations when Kananu replaced Mike Sonko as the acting Governor of Nairobi early this year.

Sonko was impeached by Nairobi MCAs over what they termed as gross misconduct and corruption.

However, what Nairobians didn’t know was that they were jumping from the frying pan to the fire when Kananu became the city boss.

Lord Mutai revealed that Kananu is a drunkard who is always late for work.

Mutai also said Kananu even missed a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, when he was in Ethiopia because she was too drunk to even attend the high-profile meeting.

“So we replaced Mike Sonko with another drunkard called Ann Kananu!

“City hall walls are whispering that she arrives at the office Past 11 am.

“She drinks like a fish. She even missed a meeting with the President in Ethiopia. We shouldn’t tolerate this.

“Is time we had this discussion,” Lord Abraham Mutai wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST