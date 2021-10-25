Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Staff

Job Summary

Qualifications:

Degree: BCom, BA in finance, BSc in Economics, BA in Economics

CPA Part 2 Section 4

Minimum B- grade in KCSE

Minimum 2 years experience

How to Apply:

Interested and qualified individuals are requested to submit one document as an attachment (combining the application letter and CV), by email on/before close of business on 15th November 2021 to hr@pathcarekenya.com.

A competitive salary is being offered plus medical and pension benefits.

If you feel you fit the above requirements kindly forward your current updated CV with at least 3 referees. Quote your current salary. Kindly include your educational certificates in your application.