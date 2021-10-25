Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Department: Finance

Role: Accounts Receivables Intern

Tenure:3 months Internship

Reporting to: Finance Team Lead

About SunCulture

Founded in 2012 SunCulture’s Vision is to build a world where people take control of their environment in rewarding and sustainable ways. SunCulture does this by developing and commercializing life-changing technology that solves the biggest daily challenges for the world’s 570 million smallholder farming households. Over the last 5 years, the company has grown significantly and now employs 100+ people around the world. As a business that is rapidly scaling, SunCulture has been focused on these three key priorities: build systems and processes for scale, align the customer acquisition strategy, and enhance customer support.

About the Role

Reporting to the Team Lead – Finance, SunCulture is seeking an Accounts Receivable intern who will be responsible for keeping up to date records of all pending and paid disbursements from clients, ensuring that clients are invoiced on time and ensuring that all payments done and received in the correct account and according to contract.

Key Responsibilities

Ensure Invoices have correct information, approval and allocation of the same.

Preparation of payment receipts upon request.

Managing and ensuring AR issues are resolved at first level escalations.

Ensure the company is statutory compliant by remitting statutory deductions on a timely basis..

Weekly Meeting with the Unleashed team to discuss Invoicing and AR.

Customer statements reconciliation

Ensure proper accounting hygiene by ensuring all Accounts Receivable files are stored properly and in a neat and tidy manner.

Prepare mobile money reconciliation reports within the deadlines set.

Assist auditors during audit verifications.

Payment logging on the ERPs.

Any other finance-related role assigned from time to time by your reporting head.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field.

Certified Professional Accountant (CPA-3) certificate is preferred.

1 year of Accounting work experience.

Sound understanding of accounting and financial reporting principles and practices.

Analytical mind with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.

Meticulous attention to detail with superb organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Critical thinker with high proficiency in math.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent report writing, communication, and IT skills.

Advanced competency in Microsoft Office and Accounting software packages.

Attention to detail with a high degree of accuracy.

Have the ability to handle pressure, meet deadlines

Be organized and be an expert in time management

An agile trainer capable of training and being trained and be very resilient and flexible

How to Apply

Please apply online via this job page by 15th November 2021. We respond to all candidates however only shortlisted candidates will be interviewed.

