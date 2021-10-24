Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client in the IT Field is looking for an Accounts Clerk. Main responsibilities are maintaining accurate books of accounts and ensure that all financial transactions comply with set company policies and procedures.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Process monthly payroll, prepare and post the relevant journal entries and ensure accuracy in computations.
- Ensure maintenance of a good petty cash system and monitor petty cash reimbursements
- Reconciliation of subsidiary ledger with the General Ledger
- Preparation & Verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations
- Maintain the fixed asset registers and ensure there is adequate controls over the assets are in place and enforced
- Ensure updated records are kept for all financial transactions including general ledger reconciliation and preparation of trial Balance
- Timely preparation of financial reports or any other report from time to time
- Ensure compliance with statutory requirements
- Ensure bank, supplier and creditor reconciliations are done as scheduled
- Account for procurement transactions to ensure adequate supporting documentation, accuracy, and control over payments;
- Develop, monitor and reinforce internal controls
- Liaison with auditors and preparing audit schedules
- Ensure timely and accuracy of all payments
- Prepare cash flow forecasts/analysis. Participate in preparation of budgets and estimates
- Liaison with bankers and tax consultants; manage VAT and tax compliance
- And any other duties that may be assigned from time to time
Education Qualifications& Competencies
- At least CPA 3 and above
- Over 2 years experience in the Accounting field or equivalent experience
- Good knowledge of Accounting software and Microsoft Office Packages
- Ability to work in a team
- Attention to detail and accuracy
How To Apply
Note: – Indicate position applying for as the SUBJECT EMAIL.
Please apply using cvs@execafrica.com
Shortlisted candidates will be contacted next week
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>