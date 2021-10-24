Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the IT Field is looking for an Accounts Clerk. Main responsibilities are maintaining accurate books of accounts and ensure that all financial transactions comply with set company policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Process monthly payroll, prepare and post the relevant journal entries and ensure accuracy in computations.

Ensure maintenance of a good petty cash system and monitor petty cash reimbursements

Reconciliation of subsidiary ledger with the General Ledger

Preparation & Verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulations

Maintain the fixed asset registers and ensure there is adequate controls over the assets are in place and enforced

Ensure updated records are kept for all financial transactions including general ledger reconciliation and preparation of trial Balance

Timely preparation of financial reports or any other report from time to time

Ensure compliance with statutory requirements

Ensure bank, supplier and creditor reconciliations are done as scheduled

Account for procurement transactions to ensure adequate supporting documentation, accuracy, and control over payments;

Develop, monitor and reinforce internal controls

Liaison with auditors and preparing audit schedules

Ensure timely and accuracy of all payments

Prepare cash flow forecasts/analysis. Participate in preparation of budgets and estimates

Liaison with bankers and tax consultants; manage VAT and tax compliance

And any other duties that may be assigned from time to time

Education Qualifications& Competencies

At least CPA 3 and above

Over 2 years experience in the Accounting field or equivalent experience

Good knowledge of Accounting software and Microsoft Office Packages

Ability to work in a team

Attention to detail and accuracy

How To Apply

Note: – Indicate position applying for as the SUBJECT EMAIL.

Please apply using cvs@execafrica.com

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted next week