Accounts Assistant

Main Tasks and Responsibilities

The incumbent will provide clerical finance support to the accounts department and Self Help Africa – Kenya projects. The main tasks will be:

Responsibilities

Clerical Work

  • Filing of project finance documents;
  • Preparation of online payment vouchers/documents against received invoices;
  • Creating purchase invoices
  • Scanning purchase invoices and uploading onto the system;
  • Uploading of staff advance liquidation
  • Managing petty cash and ensuring all documents are updated, accurate and complete;
  • Receiving weekly invoices from projects teams and preparing payment vouchers for approval;
  • Facilitating the production of project financial reports

Reporting

  • Preparation of monthly statutory deduction and submission to government authorities;
  • Ensuring all contractual commitments are settled on time;
  • Ensuring completeness of all Self Help Africa – Kenya administration and accounts files;
  • Preparation of Bank reconciliations;
  • Reconciling of project cash accounts and project accounts receivables;
  • Reviewing the project expenses against the approved budgets and providing explanations where needed;
  • Reviewing monthly cash requests submitted by the project teams against their approved work plans and budgets.

Field Visit

  • Visiting the project sites occasionally to monitor financial compliance, prepare documents, scanning the same and uploading and any other additional duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

  • Minimum CPA I or equivalent;
  • At least 2 – 3 years of relevant experience;
  • Must have a good understanding of accounting concepts and pay keen attention to details;
  • Experience with MS Excel and accounting systems;
  • Good verbal & written communication skills;
  • Good planning and organizational skills;
  • Ability to multitask and beat deadlines;
  • Responsible, flexible and adaptable;
  • Good team player and team builder;
  • Positive attitude, willingness to learn and grow;

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are kindly invited to send their CV no later than August 1st 2021 to kenya@safrica.com On the email subject, kindly quote “ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT’’

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

