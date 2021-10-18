Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Assistant
Main Tasks and Responsibilities
The incumbent will provide clerical finance support to the accounts department and Self Help Africa – Kenya projects. The main tasks will be:
Responsibilities
Clerical Work
- Filing of project finance documents;
- Preparation of online payment vouchers/documents against received invoices;
- Creating purchase invoices
- Scanning purchase invoices and uploading onto the system;
- Uploading of staff advance liquidation
- Managing petty cash and ensuring all documents are updated, accurate and complete;
- Receiving weekly invoices from projects teams and preparing payment vouchers for approval;
- Facilitating the production of project financial reports
Reporting
- Preparation of monthly statutory deduction and submission to government authorities;
- Ensuring all contractual commitments are settled on time;
- Ensuring completeness of all Self Help Africa – Kenya administration and accounts files;
- Preparation of Bank reconciliations;
- Reconciling of project cash accounts and project accounts receivables;
- Reviewing the project expenses against the approved budgets and providing explanations where needed;
- Reviewing monthly cash requests submitted by the project teams against their approved work plans and budgets.
Field Visit
- Visiting the project sites occasionally to monitor financial compliance, prepare documents, scanning the same and uploading and any other additional duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- Minimum CPA I or equivalent;
- At least 2 – 3 years of relevant experience;
- Must have a good understanding of accounting concepts and pay keen attention to details;
- Experience with MS Excel and accounting systems;
- Good verbal & written communication skills;
- Good planning and organizational skills;
- Ability to multitask and beat deadlines;
- Responsible, flexible and adaptable;
- Good team player and team builder;
- Positive attitude, willingness to learn and grow;
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates are kindly invited to send their CV no later than August 1st 2021 to kenya@safrica.com On the email subject, kindly quote “ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT’’
We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>