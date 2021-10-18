Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Assistant

Main Tasks and Responsibilities

The incumbent will provide clerical finance support to the accounts department and Self Help Africa – Kenya projects. The main tasks will be:

Responsibilities

Clerical Work

Filing of project finance documents;

Preparation of online payment vouchers/documents against received invoices;

Creating purchase invoices

Scanning purchase invoices and uploading onto the system;

Uploading of staff advance liquidation

Managing petty cash and ensuring all documents are updated, accurate and complete;

Receiving weekly invoices from projects teams and preparing payment vouchers for approval;

Facilitating the production of project financial reports

Reporting

Preparation of monthly statutory deduction and submission to government authorities;

Ensuring all contractual commitments are settled on time;

Ensuring completeness of all Self Help Africa – Kenya administration and accounts files;

Preparation of Bank reconciliations;

Reconciling of project cash accounts and project accounts receivables;

Reviewing the project expenses against the approved budgets and providing explanations where needed;

Reviewing monthly cash requests submitted by the project teams against their approved work plans and budgets.

Field Visit

Visiting the project sites occasionally to monitor financial compliance, prepare documents, scanning the same and uploading and any other additional duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Minimum CPA I or equivalent;

At least 2 – 3 years of relevant experience;

Must have a good understanding of accounting concepts and pay keen attention to details;

Experience with MS Excel and accounting systems;

Good verbal & written communication skills;

Good planning and organizational skills;

Ability to multitask and beat deadlines;

Responsible, flexible and adaptable;

Good team player and team builder;

Positive attitude, willingness to learn and grow;

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are kindly invited to send their CV no later than August 1st 2021 to kenya@safrica.com On the email subject, kindly quote “ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT’’

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.