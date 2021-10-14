Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Accounts Assistant – Howard Humphreys (East Africa) Ltd

Reports to: Finance Manager

Location: Nairobi

Role Profile

The Accounts Assistant will be responsible for various accounting duties including preparation and posting of journals in the ERP, bank reconciliations and preparation of tax returns and invoices. The Accounts Assistant will also assist the Finance Department in project accounting.

The successful candidate will have at least two years of experience in a similar role and a relevant accounting qualification.

Required Qualifications

CPA Section 3 or other tertiary qualification in accounting.

2-3 years’ experience in similar role

Computer literacy and experience with an ERP

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

How to Apply

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send their applications via email to hr@howardhumphreys.co.ke with the email subject (Accounts Assistant) on or before Wednesday 20 October 2021.