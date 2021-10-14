Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Accounts Assistant – Howard Humphreys (East Africa) Ltd
Reports to: Finance Manager
Location: Nairobi
Role Profile
The Accounts Assistant will be responsible for various accounting duties including preparation and posting of journals in the ERP, bank reconciliations and preparation of tax returns and invoices. The Accounts Assistant will also assist the Finance Department in project accounting.
The successful candidate will have at least two years of experience in a similar role and a relevant accounting qualification.
Required Qualifications
- CPA Section 3 or other tertiary qualification in accounting.
- 2-3 years’ experience in similar role
- Computer literacy and experience with an ERP
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
How to Apply
Qualified candidates are encouraged to send their applications via email to hr@howardhumphreys.co.ke with the email subject (Accounts Assistant) on or before Wednesday 20 October 2021.
