Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB DESCRIPTION: ACCOUNTANT WITH ADMINISTRATION SKILLS

KEY OBJECTIVE:

Accountant with administrative skills to ensure proper management of company collected revenue, reduction of current debtors, management of cash in hand and any financial costs reduction and also assist the Office Manager in co-ordination of all administrative duties.

Financial Management:

Invoicing – Prepare Invoices, send and follow up to confirm delivery.

Debt collection

Timely Payment of statutory obligations- NHIF,NSSF,PAYE AND VAT

Timely Payments of utility bills –Telephone,Electricity,Security,Water and Rent

Placing orders from suppliers and make prompt payments thereof

Payments of salaries and wages

Bank/Cash book /Debtors/Creditors Reconciliations

Cashflow , Trial balance, Balance, Profit & Loss preparation and Budgeting

Petty cash preparation and management

Preparation of fixed assets register – define depreciation and disposal policy.

Define accounting filing system

Petty cash reconciliation.

Human Resource Functions:

Participate in the Development, implement and maintain human resource policies and monitor adherence.

Manages line human resource functions i.e. Recruitment, selection, orientation, placement, performance management, training, job classifications/reclassifications, job evaluations and termination.

Secure relevant and adequate personnel insurance to minimize risk and liabilities to the Program.

Ensure compliance with local labor laws, tax laws and any new/upcoming legislation.

Oversees preparation of monthly payroll and monitor salary adjustments and ensure compliance with local statutory regulations.

Maintain contract renewal schedules, performance appraisal schedules and leave schedules for all staff.

Administration and Procurement/operations Functions:

Overseeing the procurement of goods and services, receiving and dispatch of goods.

Overseeing the purchase and management of Program office supplies and equipment.

Overseeing inventory management functions of the company assets i.e. maintain inventory register and makes proposals of new acquisitions.

Ensure proper functioning of and maintenance of all office equipment.

Renewal of all relevant certificates i.e. business permits, compliance certificates etc

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Commerce (Finance or Accounting) option.

Professional certification of at least CPA II

At least 2 years’ experience in a busy work environment

Should possess excellent judgment and decision making skills

Possess excellent presentation and communication skills.

Must be well versed with QuickBooks accounting system

Personal Attributes:

Good teamwork and Communication skills

Adaptability

Attentive to details

Good organization and planning skills

Creativity and Commercial awareness

Numerical and IT skills

How to apply:

Interested but qualified candidates with the above specifications please send your application with a detailed CV, testimonials and current testimonials to hr@ignationgroup.com