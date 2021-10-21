Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB DESCRIPTION: ACCOUNTANT WITH ADMINISTRATION SKILLS
KEY OBJECTIVE:
Accountant with administrative skills to ensure proper management of company collected revenue, reduction of current debtors, management of cash in hand and any financial costs reduction and also assist the Office Manager in co-ordination of all administrative duties.
Financial Management:
- Invoicing – Prepare Invoices, send and follow up to confirm delivery.
- Debt collection
- Timely Payment of statutory obligations- NHIF,NSSF,PAYE AND VAT
- Timely Payments of utility bills –Telephone,Electricity,Security,Water and Rent
- Placing orders from suppliers and make prompt payments thereof
- Payments of salaries and wages
- Bank/Cash book /Debtors/Creditors Reconciliations
- Cashflow , Trial balance, Balance, Profit & Loss preparation and Budgeting
- Petty cash preparation and management
- Preparation of fixed assets register – define depreciation and disposal policy.
- Define accounting filing system
- Petty cash reconciliation.
Human Resource Functions:
- Participate in the Development, implement and maintain human resource policies and monitor adherence.
- Manages line human resource functions i.e. Recruitment, selection, orientation, placement, performance management, training, job classifications/reclassifications, job evaluations and termination.
- Secure relevant and adequate personnel insurance to minimize risk and liabilities to the Program.
- Ensure compliance with local labor laws, tax laws and any new/upcoming legislation.
- Oversees preparation of monthly payroll and monitor salary adjustments and ensure compliance with local statutory regulations.
- Maintain contract renewal schedules, performance appraisal schedules and leave schedules for all staff.
Administration and Procurement/operations Functions:
- Overseeing the procurement of goods and services, receiving and dispatch of goods.
- Overseeing the purchase and management of Program office supplies and equipment.
- Overseeing inventory management functions of the company assets i.e. maintain inventory register and makes proposals of new acquisitions.
- Ensure proper functioning of and maintenance of all office equipment.
- Renewal of all relevant certificates i.e. business permits, compliance certificates etc
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelors Degree in Commerce (Finance or Accounting) option.
- Professional certification of at least CPA II
- At least 2 years’ experience in a busy work environment
- Should possess excellent judgment and decision making skills
- Possess excellent presentation and communication skills.
- Must be well versed with QuickBooks accounting system
Personal Attributes:
- Good teamwork and Communication skills
- Adaptability
- Attentive to details
- Good organization and planning skills
- Creativity and Commercial awareness
- Numerical and IT skills
How to apply:
Interested but qualified candidates with the above specifications please send your application with a detailed CV, testimonials and current testimonials to hr@ignationgroup.com
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>