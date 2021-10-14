Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Medical Accounting Associate

Job Purpose: The role holder will be responsible for Medical Accounting including; Fund management, premium collections, provider reconciliations and ensuring that provider payment are made on time

Responsibilities





Payments and Reconciliation

Prepare monthly hospital payout targets for major providers and send the list to the Medical Claims Team

Generate and send remittance advice for payments made to the respective medical providers including the invoice details.

Review payouts on a regular basis with an aim of ensuring that monthly payout targets for major providers are met.

Perform reconciliations with provider statements and ensure resolution of outstanding balances on a timely basis.

Reconcile Britam Credit account facilities with the various providers and ensure the same is maintained within the agreed SLAs.

Monitor medical provider guarantees to ensure timely renewal of expired guarantees and cancellations for discontinued providers.

Fund & Insured Schemes Management

Monitor utilization of funded schemes and follow up on replenishment at 75% utilization

Generate and issue monthly fund utilization statements and Insured schemes on request

Advise cashier on the receipting and allocation for all medical collections including; Insured premiums, Funded schemes, and card costs

Perform monthly reconciliation of funded schemes and agree to balances to ERP General Ledger Out Patient fund account.

Generate Insured premium statement and facilitate collection of the same with the Sales team and intermediaries

Reconciliation and collection/recovery of medical claims paid outside the policy.

Process medical premium refunds to client

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field

CPA(K) or other similarly recognized accounting profession qualification

2-3 years of accounting experience in a similar role

Knowledge of ERP AP system and/or experience of using Oracle Financials would be an advantage

Strong computer and business solutions software skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

How to Apply

