Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Medical Accounting Associate

Job Purpose: The role holder will be responsible for Medical Accounting including; Fund management, premium collections, provider reconciliations and ensuring that provider payment are made on time

Responsibilities

Payments and Reconciliation

  • Prepare monthly hospital payout targets for major providers and send the list to the Medical Claims Team
  •  Generate and send remittance advice for payments made to the respective medical providers including the invoice details. 
  •  Review payouts on a regular basis with an aim of ensuring that monthly payout targets for major providers are met.
  • Perform reconciliations with provider statements and ensure resolution of outstanding balances on a timely basis.
  • Reconcile Britam Credit account facilities with the various providers and ensure the same is maintained within the agreed SLAs.
  • Monitor medical provider guarantees to ensure timely renewal of expired guarantees and cancellations for discontinued providers.

Fund & Insured Schemes Management

  • Monitor utilization of funded schemes and follow up on replenishment at 75% utilization
  • Generate and issue monthly fund utilization statements and Insured schemes on request
  • Advise cashier on the receipting and allocation for all medical collections including; Insured premiums, Funded schemes, and card costs
  • Perform monthly reconciliation of funded schemes and agree to balances to ERP General Ledger Out Patient fund account. 
  • Generate Insured premium statement and facilitate collection of the same with the Sales team and intermediaries
  • Reconciliation and collection/recovery of medical claims paid outside the policy. 
  • Process medical premium refunds to client

 Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field
  • CPA(K) or other similarly recognized accounting profession qualification
  • 2-3 years of accounting experience in a similar role
  • Knowledge of ERP AP system and/or experience of using Oracle Financials would be an advantage
  • Strong  computer and business solutions software skills
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Analytical skills

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply