ACCOUNTANT

EHC/1595/21

Kenya

Banking & Finance

Client: Sacco to a Professional Membership Organization

CRITICAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Ensuring compliance with existing accounting policies formulated by the Board of Directors and in line with the International Accounting Standards

Ensuring timely and accurate recording of all transactions

Preparation of payments to members and other Creditors.

Preparing daily, weekly, monthly and final accounts and reports

Preparing and maintaining Members Personal Accounts.

Reconciling all check-offs and other remittances with ledgers and member Accounts.

Assisting the Senior Accountant to implement checks and controls

Performing Bank Reconciliations and other Account Reconciliation.Any other legal duties as they arise and are assigned by the Group Finance Manager

PROFESSIONAL EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

A minimum of mean grade of C+ and above in KCSE or Equivalent qualification at O-levels.

A University degree in Commerce(Accounting) or Finance Option OR any other related Business degree.

Must have CPA (K)and a member of ICPAK

At least three (3) years of experience in a busy accounting office preferably a financial institution(Sacco)

Must be Proficiency in computerized Accounting systems Microsoft Navision .

. Excellent communication and analytical skills with a track record of ability to meet strict reporting deadlines

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya.

How to apply

Qualified candidates should apply by sending their updated CV and cover letter quoting current/last and expected salary to recruitment@eaglehr.co.ke on or before the close of business Friday,15th October 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Candidates are advised that Eagle HR Consultants DOES NOT charge any interview fee(s)