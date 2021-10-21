Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



TITLE: ACCOUNTANT

Job Description

We are looking for an Accountant to manage all financial transactions, from fixed payments and variable expenses to bank deposits and budgets.

Responsibilities:

Manage all accounting transactions

Prepare budget forecasts

Publish financial statements in time

Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings

Reconcile accounts payable and receivable

Ensure timely bank payments

Compute taxes and prepare tax returns (VAT, withholding etc)

Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements

Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity

Audit financial transactions and documents

Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary

Comply with financial policies and regulations

Qualifications

Work experience as an Accountant

Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Hands-on experience with accounting software like QuickBooks

Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables

CPA finalist

Must have worked in a construction company

Should at least have experience in procurement

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV to hr@ramahomesltd.com not later than 30th November 2021.