Budget & Final Accounts Senior Accountant

AFRICA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Africa Nazarene University (ANU) is a fully chartered, non-profit, Private Christian University and is part of

a Network of 21 Higher Education Institutions sponsored by the Church of the Nazarene International, with a mission to provide a holistic education that develops individuals academically, spiritually, culturally, socially and physically, to equip them with an appropriate mix of skills, competencies and Christian values to enable them to go into the world well prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities of their time.

The University seeks to engage suitable and qualified candidates to serve in the following positions:

2. SENIOR ACCOUNTANT, BUDGET AND FINAL ACCOUNTS JOB REF: ANU/FIN/03/21

Job Purpose:

Responsible for reviewing budget proposals and requests for funding, evaluating spending needs, conducting cost-benefit analyses, and preparing financial reports.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop the budget and final accounts section’s strategy, program, policy, procedures, plan and guidelines

Review budget proposals and requests for funding, evaluating spending needs, conducting cost- benefit analyses, and examining them for completeness, accuracy, and conformance with procedures and regulations

Coordinate the planning and development of operating budgets, in coordination with the university faculty and department Develop the Master Budget for the university

Consolidate information from various sources including departmental input, operational expenditure history, strategic projects to validate and recommend approval of the Master Summarize budgets and submit recommendations for the approval or disapproval of funds requests

Review availability of funding and approve budget revisions and

Monitor and analyze department’s budgets to ensure Identify variances between actual and budgeted financial results at the end of each reporting period

Review and advise the university on the financial viability/cost-benefit, and the relative ranking of capital requests and special project/program proposals for funding

Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports in line with set standards

Advice the university management on tax affairs and changes in tax Ensure all taxes and statutory deductions are paid and submitted within deadlines

Provide direction and assistance to other organizational units regarding accounting and budgeting policies and procedures and efficient control and utilization of financial resources

Review operating budgets to analyze trends affecting budget

Participate in development and support implementation of the department’s performance management

Mentor, coach and supervise subordinate

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Commerce/Accounts/Economics

Relevant professional qualification g. CPA (K) or equivalent

Member of a relevant professional body

Minimum of four (4) years relevant

Personal attributes and competencies:

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Organizing and time management skills

Team player

Detail oriented

Analytical skills

How To Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are encouraged to apply through the email recruitment@anu.ac.ke not later than 5th November 2021 enclosing an updated Curriculum Vitae with details of current post, salary and other financial benefits, testimonials, certified academic and professional certificates, copy of National Identity Card, names and addresses of three referees (one of whom should be present or previous employer).

Kindly indicate job title and reference number in the subject of the email.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted and will be required to provide Clearance Certificates from Higher Education Loans Board, Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission, Credit Reference Bureau, Kenya Revenue Authority, and Criminal Investigation Department. ANU is an equal opportunity employer, and any canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

The Vice-Chancellor Africa Nazarene University

P.O. Box 53067 – 00200,

Nairobi.