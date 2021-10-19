Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Accountant – Manufacturing,

Industry: FMCG,

Location: Thika,

Gross Salary: Competitive,

Our client is a well-established manufacturer of FMCG products based in Thika. The company produces quality branded fruit drinks, sauces, spreads and mineral water They seek to hire an experienced Accountant who will be tasked with the day to day accounts operations matters and ensuring the company’s compliance with accounting standards and practices.

Key Responsibilities

Ensure financial transactions are properly recorded and entered into the accounting systems.

Prepare payments to suppliers

Ensure all statutory returns are filed timely as required.

Prepare monthly budget vs actual analysis and update management on the same.

Ensure proper records and storage of all the financial data.

Handle regular cash book reconciliations.

Perform sales ledger and creditors ledger accounts reconciliation.

Preparation of daily, weekly and monthly reports.

Undertaking daily banking functions and bank reconciliations.

Prepare timely and accurate financial reports as required.

Update financial records by reviewing and posting various General ledger journal entries with recent transactions and changes.

Manage the preparation of all management reports

Ensuring timely and professional communication between the Accounting department and internal and external customers.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant – Manufacturing) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 22nd October, 2021