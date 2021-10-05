Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant

(Coast Regional Office)

JOB DESCRIPTION

St John Kenya is a first aid and health charity organization incorporated in Kenya under the St John Ambulance of Kenya Act, Cap. 259 of the Laws of Kenya with mandates to provide emergency medical care, promote charitable works aimed at reducing human suffering, and to provide technical support to medical services in the country among other functions. The Organization is looking for an Accountant with strong financial and analytical skills to serve at the Coast Regional office in Mombasa.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Receiving and Receipting of all cash and cheques

Monthly Stock reconciliation

Organization debt collection and Operating the Region Petty Cash on imprest system

Ensure financial records/files are maintained in compliance with accepted procedures

Receive Ambulance call sheets check them for accountability and book them on a timely

Regular follow up of Accounts Receivable / Payable

Implement organizational guidelines, where cash/bank management is concerned (through continuous monitoring

Routinely monitors costs and prepare financial reports in accordance with the Financial Policy

Conduct internal controls on a regular basis and provide related data for the annual office report

Correspond with Finance Team in the Head Office on accounting and finance related issues

QUALIFICATIONS

Degree in Accounting, Finance or related fields

Fully qualified CPA(K) and a member in good standing of ICPAK

Knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles

Experience with computer accounting programs and Microsoft applications

Team–player and ability to work independently

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Attention to detail and accuracy

At least 3 years of verifiable professional working experience in a similar position

How To Apply

Qualified and interested applicants are invited to send an application letter and curriculum vitae via email only quoting the job title on the email subject to recruit@stjohnkenya.org by 21 October 2021.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. St. John is an equal opportunity employer.