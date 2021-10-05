Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accountant
(Coast Regional Office)
JOB DESCRIPTION
St John Kenya is a first aid and health charity organization incorporated in Kenya under the St John Ambulance of Kenya Act, Cap. 259 of the Laws of Kenya with mandates to provide emergency medical care, promote charitable works aimed at reducing human suffering, and to provide technical support to medical services in the country among other functions. The Organization is looking for an Accountant with strong financial and analytical skills to serve at the Coast Regional office in Mombasa.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Receiving and Receipting of all cash and cheques
- Monthly Stock reconciliation
- Organization debt collection and Operating the Region Petty Cash on imprest system
- Ensure financial records/files are maintained in compliance with accepted procedures
- Receive Ambulance call sheets check them for accountability and book them on a timely
- Regular follow up of Accounts Receivable / Payable
- Implement organizational guidelines, where cash/bank management is concerned (through continuous monitoring
- Routinely monitors costs and prepare financial reports in accordance with the Financial Policy
- Conduct internal controls on a regular basis and provide related data for the annual office report
- Correspond with Finance Team in the Head Office on accounting and finance related issues
QUALIFICATIONS
- Degree in Accounting, Finance or related fields
- Fully qualified CPA(K) and a member in good standing of ICPAK
- Knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles
- Experience with computer accounting programs and Microsoft applications
- Team–player and ability to work independently
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- At least 3 years of verifiable professional working experience in a similar position
How To Apply
Qualified and interested applicants are invited to send an application letter and curriculum vitae via email only quoting the job title on the email subject to recruit@stjohnkenya.org by 21 October 2021.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. St. John is an equal opportunity employer.
