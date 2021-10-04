Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Accountant

Reports to: Director

Client: Marketing and Advertising Company

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: Negotiable

Job Purpose: Ultimately, you will provide the company with accurate quantitative information on financial position, liquidity and cash flows of the business, while ensuring the company is compliant with all tax regulations.

Our client is an advertising company looking for an Accountant to manage all financial transactions, from fixed payments and variable expenses to bank deposits and budgets.

Responsibilities

Preparation of financial information required per company policies & procedures

Compute taxes and prepare tax returns; handle KRA & Tax matters including Statutory returns e.g., VAT, PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB & NITA.

Manage all accounting transactions

Prepare budget forecasts

Publish financial statements in time

Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings

Reconcile accounts payable and receivable

Ensure timely bank payments

Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements

Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity

Audit financial transactions and documents

Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary

Comply with financial policies and regulations

Qualifications

Minimum Four (4) years working as an accountant in a medium sized company.

A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance.

CPA (K).

Attention to Detail with Good Analytical Skills.

High level of Integrity & Accuracy.

Excellent Communication & Outstanding organizational skills.

Experience working with Accounting Systems.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Friday 8th October 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accountant.