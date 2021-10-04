Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Accountant
Reports to: Director
Client: Marketing and Advertising Company
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: Negotiable
Job Purpose: Ultimately, you will provide the company with accurate quantitative information on financial position, liquidity and cash flows of the business, while ensuring the company is compliant with all tax regulations.
Our client is an advertising company looking for an Accountant to manage all financial transactions, from fixed payments and variable expenses to bank deposits and budgets.
Responsibilities
- Preparation of financial information required per company policies & procedures
- Compute taxes and prepare tax returns; handle KRA & Tax matters including Statutory returns e.g., VAT, PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB & NITA.
- Manage all accounting transactions
- Prepare budget forecasts
- Publish financial statements in time
- Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings
- Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
- Ensure timely bank payments
- Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements
- Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity
- Audit financial transactions and documents
- Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary
- Comply with financial policies and regulations
Qualifications
- Minimum Four (4) years working as an accountant in a medium sized company.
- A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance.
- CPA (K).
- Attention to Detail with Good Analytical Skills.
- High level of Integrity & Accuracy.
- Excellent Communication & Outstanding organizational skills.
- Experience working with Accounting Systems.
How to Apply
Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Friday 8th October 2021.
The subject of the email should be Accountant.
