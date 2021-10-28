Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant/ Administration Assistant

Closing date: November 5, 2021

DIVISION / DEPARTMENT: INSTITUTIONAL SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

LOCATION: KAKUMA OFFICE

REPORTING LINES:

Post holder reports to PROGRAM MANAGER – KAKUMA working closely with the Finance and Administration Officer

Staff reporting to this post: None

RCK PURPOSE: To safeguard and protect the rights and dignity of forced migrants and host communities through the provision of legal aid, psychosocial support, advocacy, capacity building, and promotion of inclusive governance.

JOB PURPOSE: Responsible for preparing financial reports, maintaining cash controls, posting accounting entries, maintaining accounts and ensuring proper implementation of accounting policies and procedures.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Manage cash flow for Kakuma sub-office including transfers from the main office, payments and staff disbursements.

• Account for RCK assets in Kakuma and ensure up to date records including periodic asset verification reports are in place.

• Verify all supporting documents for authenticity before entering them in the accounting software system.

• Posting of Journals as directed by the Finance & Administration Officer.

• Ensure all suppliers and RCK liabilities in Kakuma are paid in good time.

• Ensure that high quality donor reports for Kakuma are provided in a timely manner.

• Charged with ensuring compliance to donor and statutory obligations for Kakuma sub-office.

• Accounting for all staff advances given in the Kakuma office and also for ISD functions and events.

• Participate in internal and external audits for the organization as well ensuring that all the requirements for Kakuma sub-office on the same are provided on timely basis and free of errors and mistakes.

• Support the Kakuma Programme Manager in administration work eg. office logistics, Flight bookings, staff welfare issues, leave management, asset insurance etc.

• Support the Finance & Admin Officer in preparing monthly, quarterly, year-end reports and any other donor reports. Ensure that Kakuma Sub-office submits the same reports for consolidation with the RCK Nairobi office, in a timely manner.

• In charge of filing of finance and admin documents for Kakuma Sub-office.

• Ensure implementation of accounting policies and procedures in Kakuma sub-office

• Induct and train other staff on finance and admin matters.

• Assist in other general duties as allocated by the supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounts, Finance, or related course from a recognized university

Qualified Accountant (CPA).

2 years’ experience with a similar size organization in industry, or from practice.

Knowledge and experience in use of accounting software packages.

Experience working with I-tax, NHIF byproduct, and the NSSF portal.

Proven experience in a fund-based accounting work.

Working knowledge MS Office with an intermediate level of knowledge of Excel.

An ability to write clear and concise reports; very good spoken and written English.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The Job is complex, sensitive and stressful. Work requires willingness to work a flexible schedule and travel.

Behavior Competencies:

• Work on their own initiative and within the larger Finance/ISD team

• High level of honesty, integrity and sense of confidentiality

• Initiative, excellent organizational ability, with attention to details and accuracy

• Show the desire for new and challenging tasks.

• Excellent people skills

• Ability to work within deadlines

• Good team player

How to Apply

To submit your application, send a cover letter along with a detailed Curriculum Vitae indicating expected salary, 3 professional referees including your last supervisor and their email contacts, to be received by 5.00 pm, Friday 5th November 2021.

Send your application to: The Recruitment Committee, Subject Line: “Application for Accountant/Admin. Assistant –Kakuma”

Email: careers@rckkenya.org”

Only successful candidates will be contacted. RCK is an equal opportunity employer.