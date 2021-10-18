Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 October 2021 – A middle-aged lady was forced to deliver her baby along the busy Outering Road on Monday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, she was being ferried to the hospital but due to the heavy traffic experienced on the busy road, she gave birth inside a cab.

A woman who was passing by was requested by the cab driver to assist the laboring lady and she helped her deliver successfully.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.